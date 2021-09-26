With the chapter being shut on another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From , being nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2021 and 's Rashmi Rocket trailer receiving high praise from Bollywood to Alanti Sitralu getting a thumbs up, Netflix's Tudum Asia spotlight recap and Disney+ Hostar's Lift trailer – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das join Sushmita Sen's Aarya among the nominees – view reactions

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 25th September 2021:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2021

The Indian presence is being felt at the International Emmys this year as Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Serious Men) and Vir Das (Vir Das: For India) join 's Aarya to be nominated alongside the best in the world at the prestigious award show.

High praise for Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket trailer from Bollywood

The Rashmi Rocket trailer, which is gripping, hard-hitting, and promising, has both fans and B-Town cheering and applauding for Taapsee Pannu. From , and to , Milap Zaveri and Prajakta Koli, everyone has come out in support of the ZEE5 film and the issue it tackles.

Netflix's Tudum Asia spotlight recap

Netfix has wrapped up three very exciting TUDUM spotlights in Asia, ahead of its first-ever TUDUM global fan event. From anime and K-content to the latest and greatest in Indian series and films, the spotlights were packed with lots of breaking news, and exclusive first looks, trailers and clips. Watch Netflix's Tudum Asia spotlight recap above...

Disney+ Hostar's Lift trailer

This October, brace yourself to confront your darkest fears with the upcoming Tamil horror movie, Lift, on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Vineeth Varaprasad, Lift stars Kavin and Amritha, and revolves around a day in the life of an IT professional, Guru Prasad. Guru is forced to confront his claustrophobia as he gets trapped in a lift of a 9-floor building, a horrifying situation that he never expected to happen. The film premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on 1st October. Watch the Lift trailer above...

Alanti Sitralu impresses

Alanti Sitralu engages you in myriad conflicting emotions, each tied to the next, all very relatable, ensuring that you care for the outcome of the characters on screen.

