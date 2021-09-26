Trending OTT News Today: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das nominated at International Emmys; high praise for Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket and more

From Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das being nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2021 and Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket trailer receiving high praise from Bollywood to Alanti Sitralu getting a thumbs up, Netflix's Tudum Asia spotlight recap and Disney+ Hostar's Lift trailer; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...