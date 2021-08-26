With another day having faded away into the night sky, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Netflix launching Call My Agent Bollywood and resuming Stardust with to Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police being a foot-tapping number, the Goliath season 4 trailer and the Comedy Premium League finals – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Masaba Gupta and others who slay in bikinis and break body stereotypes like a true diva – view pics

Netflix launches Call My Agent Bollywood

Netflix launches Call My Agent Bollywood

Netflix is all set to bring you the glamourous world of Bollywood married with wit, wackiness and emotions courtesy its new web series, Call My Agent: Bollywood, the Indian adaptation of the popular French show, Dix Pour Cent. The show revolves around four savvy, street-smart talent agents who manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder. The funny, quirky, heartwarming take on the world of showbiz is written by Abbas and Hussein Dalal, and directed by . The dramedy features , Ayush Mehra, and in lead roles. An array of Bollywood personalities will be seen making guest appearances in the show. Catch the Call My Agent - Bollywood first look below:

Vikramaditya Motwane resumes Stardust with Aditi Rao Hydari

Vikramaditya Motwane resumes Stardust with Aditi Rao Hydari

Vikramaditya Motwane's web series, Stardust, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Wamiqa Gabbi, has resumed shooting after coming to a screeching halt like many other shoots in Maharashtra, post the pervasive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, speculation is rife that the shoot has finally resumed. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime.

Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police is foot-tapping

The makers of Bhoot Police have raised the excitement a notch higher by launching the horror-comedy's title track, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police. The song has been filmed on Saif Ali Khan, and and is quite a peppy number, sung by and , with music composed by Sachin Jigar, including an additional rap by Mellow D, plus choreography by Remo D'Souza. Watch the Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police song below:

Goliath season 4 trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer of the highly anticipated fourth and final season of Goliath, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons. The entire eight episodes will premiere on 24th September. Watch the Goliath season 4 trailer below:

Comedy Premium League finals

The saga of laughs continues as your favourite teams battle it out to be the ultimate champions of comedy. While comedy may be fun, Comedy Premium League is beyond just fun and games. If the last four episodes had you in splits, brace yourselves for more as the Lovable Langoors, Gharelu Gilehris, Naazuk Nevles and IDGAF Iguanas fight it out in the last lap of the race of wits, laughter and much more. Comedy Premium League Part 2 comprises the final two episodes of the season with a special appearance by , and will premiere on 27th August on Netflix.