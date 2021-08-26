Trending OTT News Today: Netflix launches Call My Agent Bollywood, Vikramaditya Motwane resumes Stardust with Aditi Rao Hydari, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police is foot-tapping and more

From Netflix launching Call My Agent Bollywood and Vikramaditya Motwane resuming Stardust with Aditi Rao Hydari to Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police being a foot-tapping number, the Goliath season 4 trailer and the Comedy Premium League finals; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...