From Fans calling Bro Daddy a 'feel good' film and Radhe Shyam probably opting for a digital release to a negligible OTT viewership spike during third COVID-19 wave, Tata Sky rebranding itself as Tata Play and Mohanlal-Prithviraj movies to binge-watch online; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 26th January 2021:

Fans call Bro Daddy a 'feel good' film

Bro Daddy has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and it stars two of the biggest names from the Malayalam film industry, and . This is their second collaboration after 2019's superhit Lucifer. Prithviraj has directed Bro Daddy, and it also stars Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, , Kaniha, , Soubin Shahir, Mallika Sukumaran and . Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Suriya fans trend ICONIC Jai Bhim scene after citing lack of appreciation for Dr. Ambedkar – view tweets

Radhe Shyam skirts probable digital release

In what could be devastating news for fans, reports are flying around fast and furious that it his long-delayed, mega-budget, period romantic film, Radhe Shyam, costarring , might opt for a direct digital release, as the film once again finds itself in a rut due to a fresh bout of theatrical restrictions, arising from third COVID-19 wave, compounded further by no feasible solo release date as other biggies make a beeline once t=said restrictions relax. Reports also suggest that Radhe Shyam could have a hybrid OTT/theatrical release.

Negligible OTT viewership spike during third COVID-19 wave

While OTT rating saw a massive boom during the first two lockdowns, industry experts are being far more conservative this time around, predicting not more than a 4-5% spike during the third COVID-19 wave, owing to lockdown rules not being as stringent this time, providing people with a lot more options.

Tata Sky rebranded as Tata Play

In order to not be left behind in the rat race, direct-to-home (DTH) service Tata Sky has rebranded itself as Tata Play, adding Netflix to 13 other OTT services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, as a part of its new binge packs.

Mohanlal-Prithviraj movies to binge-watch online

Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has received positive reviews from critics and netizens, too, are praising it. Of course, Bro Daddy will be everyone’s first choice, but if you are a Mohanlal and/or Prithviraj fan, you can binge-watch these other good films of the actors online...

