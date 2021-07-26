Trending OTT News Today: Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo-been turns 33, Dexter New Blood trailer unleashed the 'dark passenger', Army of Thieves teaser spells heist ecstasy

The OTT platforms have been keeping us busy and how. Indians have enjoyed world-class content in this pandemic. Here is a lowdown of the top news of the day... Also Read - From 14 Phere to Hostel Daze season 2: 8 new movies and shows to watch today on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more

Dexter New Blood Trailer

The trailer is out after it was shown at Comic-Con. In the video, we can see that Dexter (Michael C Hall) has returned in the titular role. He lives with a number of knives and is leading a normal life. But it looks like his serial killings have not come to and end. The trailer ends on a teasing note on how people might just discover what Dexter does in reality. Also Read - Liked Sarpatta Parambarai? Here are 5 best South sport drama films to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & Disney+ Hotstar and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jeon Yeo-been turns 33

Vincenzo's leading lady Jeon Yeo-been celebrates her birthday today. The lovely actress has blown us away with a terrific performance as Cha-Young, the young feisty lawyer who takes on Babel corporation. As of now, she is working on a new drama Glitch. Fans wished her a happy birthday on social media. Well, we are sure she is taking home some awards this year. Also Read - Before Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa, here are the best South crime thrillers to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

Army Of Thieves Teaser

The official teaser of Army Of Thieves is out. It is produced by Zack Synder. Matthias Schweighöfer who played the role of Ludwig Dieter in Army Of The Dead is back again in the same character. The movie is a romantic-comedy heist film including zombies.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Godzilla Vs Kong OTT release date

The film is coming out on Amazon Prime Video on August 14, 2021. The movie stars Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown in main roles. Along with the original language English, the film will be dubbed in three Indian languages, namely Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sunil Pal slams Manoj Bajpayee and The Family Man 2

In an interview with a channel comedian Sunil Pal slammed erotic content online. He said, ""I would like to specifically point out that I really hate 3-4 people like Manoj Bajpayee. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, I have never seen a more ‘badtameez’ and ‘gira hua insaan’. The country gave you the President Award and what are you doing for the family audience? You make a web series where the wife is having an affair with another man and you have an affair elsewhere, the minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend and the small son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like." The actor is yet to react on that.