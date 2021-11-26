Trending OTT News Today: Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2's BTS pics are to die for, Hawkeye's latest promo is pure MCU magic, Acharya locks its digital platform and more

From Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2's BTS pics and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe releasing on OTT to Hawkeye's latest promo, the MCU welcoming Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld aka Kate Bishop and Acharya locking its OTT platform; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...