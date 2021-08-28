Trending OTT News Today: The Empire receives decent reviews, people uninstall Disney+ Hotstar, Dino Morea opens up on Helmet and more

From The Empire receiving decent reviews and people uninstalling Disney+ Hotstar to Dino Morea opening up on Helmet, the Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai trailer and the Dug Days trailer; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...