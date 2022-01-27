From Bobby Deol's Aashram 3 release date and Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani debuting with Huma Qureshi in Mithya to Disha Patani's possible inclusion in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2, Madhuri Dixit's Finding Anamika getting a new title and Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan and Priyamani joining hands for a new digital medium; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 27th January 2021:

Bobby Deol's Aashram 3 release date

Read the full story here:

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani to debut with Huma Qureshi in Mithya

Disha Patani's possible inclusion in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan and Priyamani join hands for a new digital medium

Madhuri Dixit's Finding Anamika gets a new title

Read the full story here: