As the night dawns upon us and we bid farewell to yet another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Squid Game's doll installed at Seoul Olympic Park and plans for Squid Game 2 to the Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar teaser, records set by 's Rashmi Rocket and 's her first-hand online dating experience – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 27th October 2021:

Plans for Squid Game 2

Even weeks after release, Squid Game continues to make a lot of noise and maintain its position on the popularity charts. Is a sequel on the cards?

Read the full story here: Squid Game creator shares the heart-wrenching real-life incident that inspired the hit show; reveals if there will be a sequel

Squid Game's doll installed at Seoul Olympic Park

A replica of the giant doll, featured in the first task of Squid Game, was erected at Seoul Olympic Park on Monday, 25th October. The 4-metre-tall doll, dressed in orange and yellow, is a spitting image of the one now popular the world over courtesy Netflix's smash hit web series.

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar teaser

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar stars Vicky Arora, Flora Saini, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, , and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. It releases on Amazon Prime on 3rd November 2021.

Read the full story here: Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar web series teaser - Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal’s swansong looks like an exciting money heist

Records set by Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket crosses 12Mn+ views across platforms. With flying reviews, the film has made its mark as one of the best sports films in Indian cinema.

Read the full story here: ZEE5 Original film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ breaks stereotypes and records; garners 12Mn+ views across platforms

Neha Sharma's her first-hand online dating experience

is all geared up for her upcoming OTT film Aafat-e-Ishq, on ZEE5. Her character is seen using dating apps in the film. When asked if she has used them in real life, here's what the actress shared exclusively with BollywoodLife...

Read the full story here: Can you find love on dating apps? Aafat-e-Ishq actress Neha Sharma shares her first-hand experience [Exclusive]