From Naga Chaitanya's digital debut and Bobby Deol's Love Hostel premiering on ZEE5 to a digital bonanza this weekend, Hiccups & Hookups season 2 being greenlit, and Arjan Bajwa, Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty and Gauahar Khan teaming up for Bestseller; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2, Kapil Sharma - I'm Not Done Yet, All of Us are Dead and more releasing today on ZEE5, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT platforms

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 28th January 2021:

Naga Chaitanya's digital debut

Form what we're hearing, rumoured OTT debut will take place in an edge-of-the-seat thriller web series, shrouded in a mysterious plot, and brimming with twists and turns, wherein he plays a journalist with multiple shades. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karanvir Bohra lauds Tejasswi Prakash for apologising to Shamita Shetty; says, 'Everyone is not doodh ka dhulla'

Read the full story here: Naga Chaitanya to make OTT debut with a thriller web series in a never-seen-before role – here's who'll direct it? Also Read - Love Hostel: Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra thriller produced by Shah Rukh Khan to premiere on ZEE5 in THIS month

Bobby Deol's Love Hostel to premiere on ZEE5

If plans fall in place, Love Hostel, directed by Shanker Raman, and starring , Sanya Malhotra and , would be the second film from 's Red Chillies Entertainment to directly release on ZEE5 after starrer Bob Biswas.

Read the full story here: Love Hostel: Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra thriller produced by Shah Rukh Khan to premiere on ZEE5 in THIS month

Digital bonanza this weekend

and 's Pavitra Rishta 2, - I'm Not Done Yet, All of Us are Dead, The Ice Age - Adventures of Buck Wild and a host of other OTT movies and web series have collectively premiered today on these digital platforms...

Read the full story here: A bevy of interesting web series and digital movies have released today on ZEE5, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT platforms

Hiccups & Hookups season 2 greenlit

Vasu, Akhil and Kay are back. Expect more unfiltered conversations, dating advice and sibling banter when Hiccups & Hookups returns for its second season. Within a year of Lionsgate Play’s premiere of its first Hindi original, the streaming platform is set to launch season 2 of Hiccups & Hookups. Season 1 of the series witnessed the show become the highest watched title on the streaming platform. The series will be a continuation of season 1 centered around Vasudha portrayed by , Akhil, played by , and Kay, portrayed by Shinnova. The three make a sensational trio navigating through the highs and lows of life while they find their groove, together and as individuals.

Arjan Bajwa, Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty and Gauahar Khan team up for Bestseller

Produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, Amazon Original web series Bestseller boasts of a talented ensemble cast, including , , , Gauahar Khan, and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Read the full story here: Bestseller: Amazon Prime launches new thriller web series – release date and plot deets inside