From Naga Chaitanya's digital debut and Bobby Deol's Love Hostel premiering on ZEE5 to a digital bonanza this weekend, Hiccups & Hookups season 2 being greenlit, and Arjan Bajwa, Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty and Gauahar Khan teaming up for Bestseller; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today.
So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 28th January 2021:
Naga Chaitanya's digital debut
Form what we're hearing, Naga Chaitanya's rumoured OTT debut will take place in an edge-of-the-seat thriller web series, shrouded in a mysterious plot, and brimming with twists and turns, wherein he plays a journalist with multiple shades. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karanvir Bohra lauds Tejasswi Prakash for apologising to Shamita Shetty; says, 'Everyone is not doodh ka dhulla'
Bobby Deol's Love Hostel to premiere on ZEE5
If plans fall in place, Love Hostel, directed by Shanker Raman, and starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, would be the second film from Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment to directly release on ZEE5 after Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas.
Digital bonanza this weekend
Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh's Pavitra Rishta 2, Kapil Sharma - I'm Not Done Yet, All of Us are Dead, The Ice Age - Adventures of Buck Wild and a host of other OTT movies and web series have collectively premiered today on these digital platforms...
Hiccups & Hookups season 2 greenlit
Vasu, Akhil and Kay are back. Expect more unfiltered conversations, dating advice and sibling banter when Hiccups & Hookups returns for its second season. Within a year of Lionsgate Play’s premiere of its first Hindi original, the streaming platform is set to launch season 2 of Hiccups & Hookups. Season 1 of the series witnessed the show become the highest watched title on the streaming platform. The series will be a continuation of season 1 centered around Vasudha portrayed by Lara Dutta, Akhil, played by Prateik Babbar, and Kay, portrayed by Shinnova. The three make a sensational trio navigating through the highs and lows of life while they find their groove, together and as individuals.
Arjan Bajwa, Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty and Gauahar Khan team up for Bestseller
Produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, Amazon Original web series Bestseller boasts of a talented ensemble cast, including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni.
