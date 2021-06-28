Trending OTT News Today: Vivian Dsena reveals his web series plans, Jimmy Sheirgill's Collar Bomb trailer is edge-of-the seat stuff, Zero Zero Zero to get a desi remake and more

With another day fading into the night sky, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Vivian Dsena revealing his web series plans and Jimmy Sheirgill's Collar Bomb trailer being edge-of-the seat stuff to Italy's no. 1 show, Zero Zero Zero, getting a desi remake, Farhan Akhtar's Toofan trailer announcement and The Family Man's Darshan Kummar opening up on how OTT has changed his life – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Anveshi Jain, Naina Ganguly, Rasika Dugal – 11 bold actresses who left little to the imagination in THESE web series

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 28th June 2021:

Vivian Dsena reveals his web series plans

For his birthday, revealed his plans to explore interesting projects on OTT platforms, and from the looks of it, he's giving this potential new trajectory of his career some serious thought. Also Read - From Rupali Ganguly, Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi – 19 TV stars who were bit by the acting bug despite being highly educated

Jimmy Sheirgill's Collar Bomb trailer is edge-of-the seat stuff

Written by Nikhil Nair and directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, Collar Bomb looks the perfect mix of crime, thriller, action, mystery and more. takes centerstage as Manoj Hesi, returning to a cop's avatar after many years. The OTT film also showcases other talented actors, including , and .

Farhan Akhtar's Toofan trailer announcement

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming movie, , starring , Paresh Rawal and is gearing up its release 16th July, and to raise our excitement, the makers have dropped another intense poster of the film along with the trailer date, which is slotted for 30th June.

The Family Man's Darshan Kumaar opens up on how OTT has changed his life

Despite having impressed a lot in movies like Mary Kom and NH10, it's only with web series like Aashram and The Family Man that Darshaan Kumar has gained the appreciation and recognition with viewers that he deserves. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor opened up on how OTT platforms have given his life a “360° change”, highlighting that people now call him “hot”, compliment him for his “performances”, and how offers have begun pouring in, compelling him to choose more “wisely”.

Italy's no. 1 show, Zero Zero Zero, to get a desi remake

If you haven't watched Zero Zero Zero, the crime show everyone is talking about, yet and are too busy to dedicate time to it or already have too many titles pending on your watch-list or just aren't too keen on consuming foreign shows, then fret not because a big-name Bollywood Director might just be adapting it soon for the Indian audience with big stars on board.

