With another eventful day drawing to a close after going through the usual grind, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From YRF's big OTT slate and the hottest lovemaking scenes on OTT platforms to Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali trailer, 's Matsya Kaand trailer and The Whistleblower trailer – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Minnal Murali trailer: Malayalam cinema's first superhero movie circumvents budget/VFX constraints with dollops of humour and Tovino Thomas' irresistible charm

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 28th October 2021:

YRF's big OTT slate

2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and will join other YRF classics, including , , Silsila, , and many more on Amazon Prime. Also Read - Sunny Movie Review: Jayasurya’s film perfectly outlines the grim realities of the pandemic, but it’s too soon to relive the horrors

Read the full story here: Four big-ticket YRF movies; Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera; all set to premiere on this OTT platform Also Read - Sunny full movie in HD leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram and other channels for Free Download

Hottest lovemaking scenes on OTT platforms

You can do as you please in the digital world as the censor board isn't there to breathe down your neck. As such, myriad actresses, some who'd we've never even dream of to venture into ultra-bold territory given their film appearances, have left little to the imagination on the web.

Read the full story here: Kiara Advani, Anveshi Jain, Rajshri Deshpande, Karishma Sharma + 6 more hotties' boldest love making SCENES in web series

Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali trailer

Minnal Murali will see Malayalam heartthrob Tovino Thomas in a never seen before avatar of a superhero. Joining him will be an ensemble cast of versatile actors in pivotal roles, including Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and .

Read the full story here: Minnal Murali trailer: Malayalam cinema's first superhero movie circumvents budget/VFX constraints with dollops of humour and Tovino Thomas' irresistible charm

Sonali Kulkarni The Whistleblower trailer

Sony LIV has launched the trailer of its upcoming web series, The Whistleblower. Created and written by Ajay Monga, the show is directed by Manoj Pillai. Produced by Studio Next, The Whistleblower stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Ravi Kishan, Sonali Kulkarni, , and Hemant Kher in prominent roles. Watch THe Whistleblower trailer above...

Ravi Kishan's Matsya Kaand trailer

Besides Ravii Dubey and Ravi Kishan, Matsya Kaand also stars , Zoya Afroz, , Rajesh Sharma and , and is directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

Read the full story here: Matsya Kaand web series trailer: Ravii Dubey and Ravi Kishan's desi version of Money Heist's Professor and Lisbon looks pretty interesting