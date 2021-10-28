Trending OTT News Today: Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali trailer is charming, Bunty Aur Babli 2-Shamshera lock their OTT releases and more

From YRF's big OTT slate and the hottest lovemaking scenes on OTT platforms to Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali trailer, Ravi Kishan's Matsya Kaand trailer and Sonali Kulkarni The Whistleblower trailer; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...