Kalki, Sobhita share a happy selfie, Oscar nominated Flee now on ZEE5, Mirzapur 3 team share excitement for new seasons, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 review and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of OTT, you are at the right place. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 review

Directed by Harsh Dedhia, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 is written by Sumrit, Shahi, Durjoy Datta and Mishka Shekhawat. The show is about the age-old issue of whether your BFF is your lover. Nakuul Mehta lives the part of Sumer Singh Dhillon, Karan Wahi brings his charm onscreen and the writers skillfully delve into the crisis of friendship crossing into the love zone. Read.

Made in Heaven 2 first look OUT!

Made in Heaven 2 is Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The series will star Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi in main roles. In the new teaser, Sobhita and Arjun continue to plan and execute big lavish weddings along with Shashank and Shivangi.

Farzi: Shahid Kapoor shares a selfie with Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Raj & DK

Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie with Farzi team featuring Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Raj & DK. He captioned the pictures, "A Farzi selfie. An original story about copying." The storyline of Farzi is about gangsters and counterfeit money.

Mirzapur 3: Release date and more

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, Mirzapur Season 3 is one of the most awaited series of this year. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang. The team of Mirzapur 3 announced exciting deets about their upcoming season.

Oscar nominated Flee now on ZEE5

FLEE the Oscar-Nominated animated docudrama film is now available on Zee5. The storyline of the docudrama is based on the true story of Amin Nawabi, an academic refugee in Denmark. Directed by Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, FLEE created history by bagging 3 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature Film, and the Best International Feature Film categories. The docudrama has also bagged awards at the prestigious Annie Awards, British Independent Film Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Sundance Film Festival, to name a few.