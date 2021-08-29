As we bid farewell to another fab Sunday and prepare for ourselves for Monday, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. Here's all that grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: The Empire receives decent reviews, people uninstall Disney+ Hotstar, Dino Morea opens up on Helmet and more

Bigg Boss OTT: can't stop blushing as Raqesh Bapat gives her a foot massage and paints a tattoo on her neck Also Read - 'If people even start talking about condoms after Helmet, it will be a victory for us,' producer Dino Morea [Exclusive]

In the latest promo, Raqesh was seen giving a foot massage to Shamita who was seen blushing. He was also seen painting a tattoo on her neck and applying nail polish. Also Read - The Empire: Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami's web series LEAKED ONLINE on Tamilrockers and more torrent sites for free download

The Empire: says the comparison with Game of Thrones is 'tragic'

Actors Kunal Kapoor, , and left viewers wanting more in their new web series The Empire released on Friday. The show, which is based on the life of Mughal emperor Babur and netizens is comparing it with Game of Thrones. In an interview, Kunal called the comparisons tragic.

says he dismisses web shows as 'Don't want to earn a living by giving gaalis'

Actor Rajpal Yadav is not ready to fit himself into the OTT space. He told a leading daily, 'The kind of web series that are being churned out in the past few years, I can’t relate to it. I don’t like giving gaalis (abusing) on screen, which has become quite common in the web series nowadays.'

Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal says she is not afraid of evicting her from the show

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal opened up about the remarks made by Karan Johar against her. She was telling Akshara Singh that she will not change herself because of Karan’s criticism.