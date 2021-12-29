The day is about to end and a lot has happened in the world of entertainment. We are here to keep you up to date with today's OTT newsmakers. From Squid Game season 2 and 3 in the works to Sudhanshu Rai's Detective Boomrah to release in January and more newsmakers of the day. So read on to know more about our today's OTT newsmakers. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Lee Yoo Bi dismisses rumours of dating BTS' Jungkook; Julia Roberts' swimsuit pics go viral and more

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-Hyuk recently revealed that season 2 and 3 of the popular series is in the works. In an interview with KBS, he said, “I’m currently in the midst of discussions with Netflix about Season 2 and Season 3 [of ‘Squid Game’].”

Sudhanshu Rai's Detective Boomrah will release on THIS date

Actor-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai's thriller series Detective Boomrah is all set to release on January 21, 2022. The series will feature Sudhanshu Rai playing the titular part and Raghav Jhingran will be seen playing the role of Sam.

Sam Heughan opens up on Outlander Season 6

Sam Heughan recently revealed about the upcoming season of Outlander which will release on March 6, 2021. He even said that the fans are going to love it. During an interview with Good Morning America, Heughan revealed what fans can expect from Season 6.

Zendaya features in the new poster of Euphoria Season 2

HBO Max's new Euphoria Season 2 poster featuring Zendaya is OUT. The series will stream from January 9 and fans are quite excited for the same. In the new poster, Zendaya looks radiant. HBO Max had even released the trailer and it features Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Sydney Sweeney, and Nika King in main roles.

Cobra Kai Season 4 releases on THIS DATE

Cobra Kai managed to grab everyone's attention with their series. Recently, could not stop himself from tearing up after he received a special message from Ralph Macchio and William Zabka ahead of his film, Tick, Tick... Boom!'s. The fourth season of Cobra Kai will release on Netflix on December 31.