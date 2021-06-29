Trending OTT News Today: Kriti Kharbanda's 14 Phere looks like a laugh riot, Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor heads straight to OTT, Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Bear Grylls and more

As we close the chapter on one day and look forward to another, it's first time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey's 14 Phere promising to be a laugh riot and Ranveer Singh set to collaborate with Bear Grylls to Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor heading straight to OTT, Sivakarthikeyan’s fans are furious over Doctor heading straight to OTT and Amazon Prime announcing Good Omens season 2 – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 29th June 2021:

Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey's 14 Phere promises to be a laugh riot

(Sanjay) and (Aditi), who have been associated with ZEE5 earlier (Vikrant in Broken But Beautiful and Kriti in Taish) now come together for a quirky, contemporary social comedy that promises to be a complete entertainer.

Ranveer Singh set to collaborate with Bear Grylls

The popular British adventurer, writer and television presenter, Bear Grylls, who is known for featuring in shows like Man vs. Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and others, is set to collaborate with the live-wire of Bollywood, , for an action-packed adventure show, which will premiere on Netlix.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor heads straight to OTT

South superstar Sivakarthikeyan's long-delayed Tamil thriller Doctor is all set to release. Yes, you read that right, but there's a twist. Finally, after a long wait, Doctor will now release directly on Disney+Hotstar.

Sivakarthikeyan’s fans are furious over Doctor heading straight to OTT

's Doctor is opting for direct OTT release instead of cinema halls due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. While it made movie-buffs quite happy, fans of the lead actor showed their anger on makers for taking this decision as they trended #DoctorOnlyInTheatres on Twitter.

Amazon Prime announces Good Omens season 2

Good Omens had initially launched globally as a limited series on Amazon Prime Video in May 2019 and is based on the beloved 1990 novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The Hugo Award winning first season, stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, , Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin and Mireille Enos amongst others.

