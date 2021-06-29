Trending OTT News Today: Kriti Kharbanda's 14 Phere looks like a laugh riot, Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor heads straight to OTT, Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Bear Grylls and more

From Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey's 14 Phere promising to be a laugh riot and Ranveer Singh set to collaborate with Bear Grylls to Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor heading straight to OTT, Sivakarthikeyan's fans are furious over Doctor heading straight to OTT and Amazon Prime announcing Good Omens season 2; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today