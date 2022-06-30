Trending OTT News Today: The Gone Game season 2 trailer, Richa Chadha trains in Kathak for Heeramandi and more

The Gone Game season 2 trailer, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi, Thirteen Lives trailer, Ron Howard, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Koffee with Karan 7, Hello Mini and more have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today