From The Gone Game season 2 trailer and Richa Chadha training in Kathak for Heeramandi to the Thirteen Lives trailer, Hello Mini being the hottest web series today in India and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas on Koffee with Karan 7 – it's time to take a look back at all that went down in the web world today, 29th June.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 29th June 2022:

The Gone Game season 2 trailer

Richa Chadha trains in Kathak for Heeramandi

Hello Mini – the hottest web series today in India

MX Player series Hello Mini is all about striptease scenes, pole dances, vigorous lovemaking and every sort of erotic content that you can, under no circumstances, watch in the company of your elder family members or relatives, regardless how progressive they may be.

Thirteen Lives trailer

Thirteen Lives recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai football team, who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers – uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels – join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach. With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, and written by Don Macpherson and William Nicholson, Thirteen Lives stars Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Weir Sukollawat Kanaros. It'll stream on Amazon Prime from 5th August onward after a 1-week run from 29th July in select theatres. Watch the Thirteen Lives trailer above...

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas on Koffee with Karan 7

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to make first joint appearance by coming together on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. If reports are anything to go by, the couple have been approached for Koffee With Karan 7, which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 7th July.

