With another day folding up after plenty of hustle, bustle and eventful occurrences, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Ayushmann Khurrana turning into Money Heist's Professor and Sushmita Sen calling herself "lockdown specialist" after Aarya 2 to Atrangi Re's Chaka Chak song, Sara Ali Khan's gratitude for Chaka Chak's response and Abhimanyu Dassani's dancing skills on the sets of Meenakshi Sundareshwar – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

Sushmita Sen calling herself “lockdown specialist” after Aarya 2

Recalling her time on the sets of Aarya 2, Sushmita Sen said, "We've become lockdown specialists now! We either release during a lockdown or shoot during it, that's our new thing! When we completed the shoot for Aarya 2, on our farewell, we said how blessed we were to be working during the pandemic. There were so many people who had to sit at home, but this is also a nice culmination of teamwork. We had Disney+Hotstar, Ram Madhvani films, the entire crew and the cast together. Everyone just pulled in following the rules and making it possible."

Atrangi Re's Chaka Chak song

A new song from , and starrer Atrangi Re is out. Chaka Chak is a dance number by Shreya Ghoshal and essentially features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The video follows Sara trying to woo Dhanush who is getting married to another girl. Sara's seductive charm is very high as she flaunts her power moves. Dancing on the South Indian beats is not easy but Sara does an impressive job. What remains to be seen is whether Dhanush will be wooed or not. Atrangi Re is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar on 24th December 2021.

Sara Ali Khan's gratitude for Chaka Chak's response

Expressing gratitude for the love showered on Atrangi Re's Chaka Chak song in no time, Sara Ali Khan said, “Really overwhelmed at the Chakachak response to Rinku. The trailer and my first solo song has released so far and the love that’s coming my way is exciting. Working with Aanand Ji (Aanand L. Rai) has been all that any actor could want so I’m truly grateful that he chose me to.”

Abhimanyu Dassani's dancing skills on the sets of Meenakshi Sundareshwar

In a throwback video, Abhimanyu Dassani is seen flaunting his smooth, swift and impressive dancing prowess that earned him applause from the crowd gathered on the set of his recently release OTT film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Abhimanyu has unfolded a new facet of his skills in the dance video, generating excitement for his upcoming projects. Watch it above...

Ayushmann Khurrana turns into Money Heist's Professor

A new video of Ayushmann Khurrana, proving that he is one of the biggest fans of Netflix's Money Heist, has made it to the internet and it's nothing short of a treat for both Ayushmann Khurrana and Money Heist fans.

