As we are finally ready to move on from another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Netflix's Britney vs Spears documentary getting two thumbs up and fans subsequently supporting against her father to 's BTS video with from Pavitra Rishta 2 and Disney's Encanto trailer – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh FINALLY opens up on replacing Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav on the show; says, 'fans don't have to replace him with me'

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 29th September 2021:

Netflix's Britney vs Spears documentary gets two thumbs up

Britney vs Spears lays bare all what led to the conservatorship of Britney and digs to the root cause of how it has turned into the sordid affair that it is today. Besides the core discord with father Jamie Spears, the Netflix documentary also explores a few other important aspects of the singer's personal life, making it all the more engrossing. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande shares the BTS video of her first scene with Shaheer Sheikh; reviews their performance

Fans support Britney Spears against her father

No sooner than Britney vs. Spear dropped on Netflix than support poured in on social media as fans seethed with rage over how the singer's father has dominated her for the past 13 years, smothered her with supervision, curtailed all her freedom, taken charge of every single of her financial resources and assets, and even monitored whom she can and cannot interact with.

Disney's Encanto trailer

Walt Disney Animation Studios shared a new trailer showcasing its upcoming animated feature film, Encanto. The film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope. Watch Disney's Encanto trailer above...

Ankita Lokhande's BTS video with Shaheer Sheikh from Pavitra Rishta 2

Pavitra Rishta 2 premiered recently and now Ankita Lokhande has not only shared the video of her first scene with Shaheer Sheikh, but has also reviewed it. Furthermore, she penned down a note for her character, Archana.

