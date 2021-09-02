With another day winding up, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Jagga Jasoos returning as a web series and Thalaivi releasing on two OTT platforms to Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot's Red Notice teaser, and the release dates of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. and Only Murders in the Building – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - BREAKING! Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi set to release on two OTT platforms on THIS DATE; sold for this HUGE amount

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 2nd September 2021:

Jagga Jasoos to return as a web series

had jointly produced with . However, the filmmaker is not sure whether Ranbir will give his nod to the idea of turning the film into a web series.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot's Red Notice teaser

Netflix released the official teaser of its upcoming film, Red Notice, starring , and , and written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber today. The movie premieres on the streaming giant on 12th November. Watch the Red Notice teaser below:

Doogie Kamealoha M.D. release date

A coming-of-age dramedy, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D is inspired by the classic 1990s medical TV show, Doogie Howser, M.D. The series follows the life of Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path. Doogie Kamealoha MD premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th August.

Only Murders in the Building release date

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and , who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves involved in one. It premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st August.

Thalaivi to release on two OTT platforms

This'll mark the first time that a Hindi movie would have simultaneously release on two OTT platforms. It also puts all last-minute rumours to rest that the film may still take the direct-to-digital route as so many recent big-ticket Bollywood ventures have.

