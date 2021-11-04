Trending OTT News Today: Prakash Raj's character in Jai Bhim stirs up controversy, Money Heist season 5 part 2 trailer promises a ripping finale and more

From Prakash Raj's character in Jai Bhim stirring up controversy and Money Heist season 5 part 2's trailer to Emraan Hashmi opening up on hypothetically doing horror in Hollywood, Kay Kay Menon opening up about Ray 2 and the Call My Agent cast revealing when they put their own agents in a fix; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...