As we move on from another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Prakash Raj's character in Jai Bhim stirring up controversy and Money Heist season 5 part 2's trailer to Emraan Hashmi opening up on hypothetically doing horror in Hollywood, Kay Kay Menon opening up about Ray 2 and the Call My Agent cast revealing when they put their own agents in a fix – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - OMG! Call My Agent Bollywood cast members Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and others DISCLOSE how they put their own agents in a huge fix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 3rd November 2021:

Prakash Raj's character in Jai Bhim stirs up controversy

Jai Bhim recently released online and a scene featuring has irked some people. In the scene, he can be seen slapping a man for speaking in Hindi and not in Tamil. Others though have asked people to see the scene in the context of the film. Have a look at the scene and reactions below: Also Read - Call My Agent Bollywood: Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra, Radhika Seth DISCLOSE the party animal and biggest prankster from the cast of Netflix series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Read the full story here: Prakash Raj trends after his character in Jai Bhim slaps a man for speaking in Hindi and not Tamil – see Twitter reactions Also Read - Aryan Khan gets bail: 'The whole world stood by Shah Rukh Khan in solidarity; this is the biggest birthday gift he could get,' says Aahana Kumra [Exclusive]

Money Heist season 5 part 2 trailer

One month to go until the end of the heist. Only 30 days until the world discovers the fate of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang. Netflix has today revealed the official trailer for Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2, the five episodes that will end this heist when they premiere worldwide on 3rd December. Watch the Money Heist season 5 part 2 trailer above...

Emraan Hashmi opens up on hypothetically doing horror in Hollywood

Suffice it to say that knows a thing or two about horror as he's amassed quite the repertoire in the genre. So, during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, we decided to put him on the hot seat and inquire whether he'd have been known as a horror icon had he done such movies in the west.

Read the full story here: Emraan Hashmi opens up about being a 'SCREAM KING' like Bruce Campbell and Sam Neill had he done so many horror movies in Hollywood – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Kay Kay Menon opens up about Ray 2

Given that Ray is based on the eponymous 's short stories, there's ample scope for more to follow, and hence, we quizzed , who played the lead in the Netflix web series' second episode, Bahrupiya, about the same.

Read the full story here: Loved Netflix's Ray? Kay Kay Menon now opens up about Ray 2 – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Call My Agent cast reveals when they put their own agents in a fix

In order to dig a bit deeper into what all goes on in the background albeit in a fun way, BollywoodLife put the cast of Call My Agent, including , , Ayush Mehra and Radhika Seth, on the hot seat in an exclusive interview to know when each of them put their own agents in a huge spot of bother and how did said agents get them out of the fix.

Read the full story here: Call My Agent Bollywood cast members Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and others DISCLOSE how they put their own agents in a huge fix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]