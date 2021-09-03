As we move on from yet another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Money Heist season 5 setting screens on fire and Helmet getting a thumbs up to a bevy of Bollywood beauties joining Made in Heaven 2, Rosamund Pike's The Wheel of Time teaser and Neha Bhasin turning emotional on Bigg Boss OTT – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Helmet movie review: Aparshakti Khurana-Pranutan Bahl starrer puts the 'comedy' into condoms but also reminds us they're no funny business

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 3rd September 2021:

Money Heist season 5 sets screens on fire

After the events of season 4, Money Heist 5 begins right from where things left off, with the Professor trying to outwit Alicia Sierra after she finds his hideout while , Denver, Rio, Lisbon and the rest of the robbers inside the Reserve Bank of Spain are up against it, with their backs to the wall, cornered from all sides, facing perilously unexpected variables.

Helmet gets a thumbs up

After Rupali (Pranutan Bahl)'s father (Ashish Vidyarthi) rejects Lucky (Aparshakti Khurana) as a prospective groom for his daughter due to his status, the latter enlists (Abhishek Banerjee) and Minus (Ashish Verma) to help him steal boxes of supplies from a truck they believe contains electronic items as get-rich-quick plan. What they don't expect is the boxes to be filled with condoms. Lucky now has to think smart and quick or risk losing Rupali forever.

A bevy of Bollywood beauties to join Made in Heaven 2?

Reports suggest that stars like , , , , , and will be a part of Made In Heaven 2. Apparently, they're set to play the brides this season whose wedding will be planned.

Rosamund Pike's The Wheel of Time teaser

Amazon Prime Video released the official teaser for its upcoming fantasy web series, The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike, and based on the best-selling book series by the same name. The first three episodes of season 1 will premiere Friday, 19th November, with new episodes available each following Friday, leading up to the season finale on 24th December. Watch The Wheel of Time teaser below:

Neha Bhasin turning emotional on Bigg Boss OTT

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we will see reading a letter from her husband, Sameeruddin. Millind Gaba gives her the letter after much discussion and Neha turns emotional after reading it, leading to netizens cheering for her.

