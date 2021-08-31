Trending OTT News Today: Nia Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT, Kota Factory season 2 teaser is relatable AF, Annabelle Sethupathi trailer is entertaining AF and more

From Nia Sharma entering the Bigg Boss OTT house and Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh being labelled the dumbest contestants on Bigg Boss OTT to the Kota Factory season 2 teaser, Annabelle Sethupathi trailer and Vijay Sethupathi becoming the first Indian actor to achieve this milestone in the digital space; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...