Nia Sharma to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house

On 1st September 1, we might see entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. Yes, you read that right. While nothing is confirmed yet, there's a strong social media buzz that Nia Sharma is the new contestant and first wild-card entrant on the show.

Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh being labelled the dumbest contestants

According per Twitter, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh are trending as in the upcoming nomination task they will both vote for themselves. Netizens feel they are ruining their game by doing so.

Kota Factory season 2 teaser

Dedication, hard-work, undying friendship and the ultimate mentor - that’s what season 1 of Kota Factory gave us. The show that is built around the trials and tribulations of preparing to get into one of India’s most prestigious institutions is back for a second season, and this time, on Netflix. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Sing; the second season of Kota Factory is set to premiere on Netflix on the 24th of September. It will follow the life of Vaibhav, a young student on his journey to Maheshwari, one of Kota’s leading training institutes, and how he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor and the looming pressure of getting into IIT. Watch the Kota Factory season 2 trailer below:

Annabelle Sethupathi trailer

Powerhouse performers and Vijay Sethupathi join forces for the first time in a project that promises to take the audience on an intriguing journey between the past and present. The highly-anticipated multilingual big-ticket release, Annabelle Sethupathi, also features Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, , and celebrated comedians like Yogi Babu, , George Maryan, and many others from Tamil and Telugu cinema. The movie premieres on 17th September on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Annabelle Sethupathi trailer below:

Vijay Sethupathi the first Indian actor to achieve this milestone in the digital space

Popular South star , who is fondly known as 'Makkal Selvan' to his fans, is currently one of the busiest actors in the entertainment industry. As the actor juggles between multiple projects, VJS has also achieved a big milestone in the OTT world as he become the first Indian to actor to have four releases on multiple OTT platforms – Laabam, Tughlaq Durbar, Annabelle Sethupathi and Kadai Sivavasayi.

