Trending OTT News Today: Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's best quality, The Book of Boba Fett's new promo is electrifying and more

From The Book of Boba Fett's new promo and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's season 4 teaser to Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan revealing producer Shah Rukh Khan's best quality, Abhishek Bachchan being replaced in several movies and the actor revealing why he never became a huge star; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...