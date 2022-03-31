From Urfi Javed dressing up on camera and Sara Khan blaming her ex-husband for being evicted from Lock Upp to Sharmaji Namkeen's movie review, Sharmaji Namkeen's twitter reactions and the best super-solider movies to watch before Attack; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor has the most endearing reaction when asked ‘Bahu kab aa rahi hai?’ — watch video

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 31st March 2021:

Urfi Javed dresses up on camera

Not only did Urfi Javed issue more than a befitting reply to Farah Ali Khan, but she has decided to take it further by posting a video, where the lass can be seen fake-dressing on camera and taking a dig at her slut-shamer. Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer admits Arylie has become a 'rage'; fans cannot stop stanning Fahmaan Khan on the show – view tweets

Read the full story here: Urfi Javed asks Farah Ali Khan whether it's now 'tasteful enough' after the latter slut-shamed her – watch video Also Read - Before John Abraham starrer Attack, check out Universal Soldier, Captain America, Bloodshot and other movies with super-soldiers on Hotstar, Amazon Prime and more

Sara Khan blames ex-husband for eviction from Lock Upp

Sara Khan opens up about her eviction from and 's show Lock Upp, revealing how ex-husband 's entry in the show was negative for her and she couldn't focus on the game.

Read the full story here: Sara Khan says she got evicted from Lock Upp because of ex-husband Ali Merchant; says, 'After his entry, vibe turned NEGATIVE for me'

Sharmaji Namkeen movie review

Post premature retirement, our eponymous Sharmaji ( ) grows increasingly restless as he's a busybody. It's then that an opportunity arise to test his culinary skills at kitty parties, which he undertakes unbeknownst to his two sons.

Read the full story here: Rishi Kapoor receives the cutest swansong imaginable in Sharmaji Namkeen

Sharmaji Namkeen twitter reactions

Sharmaji Namkeen truly is the cutest tribute to Rishi Kapoor saab that any diehard fan could've hoped for, wholly encompassing his entire range as a legendary superstar plus brilliant actor.

Read the full story here: Rishi Kapoor's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, bowls fans over; netizens say, 'Miss you Chintu sir' – view tweets

Best super-solider movies to watch before Attack

If you're upbeat about starrer Attack or are an action junkie in general, then we'd suggest you check out these Hollywood movies featuring super-soldiers before Attack hits the big screen...

Read the full story here: Before John Abraham starrer Attack, check out Universal Soldier, Captain America, Bloodshot and other movies with super-soldiers on Hotstar, Amazon Prime and more