Trending OTT News Today: Urfi Javed dresses up on camera, Sara Khan blames ex-husband for eviction from Lock Upp and more

Urfi Javed, Farah Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sharmaji Namkeen, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp, Sara Khan, Ali Merchant and more have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today