From Rudra and Undekhi season 2 reviews to Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah's Jalsa teaser, the Apaharan 2 trailer and Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay hinting at infidelity; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 28th February 2021:

Rudra review

Rudra ( ) is a super-cop, who's always the best man for the darkest cases, because of how he doesn't mind pushing the boundaries of the law, which constantly puts him at a crossroads with his department as also in his personal life.

Undekhi season 2 review

Undekhi season 2 sees and DSP Barun Ghosh, Teji and Daman trying to bring the criminal empire of Rinku and Papaji while Saloni and Shashwat continue on the run, even as Koyal is still hell-bent on revenge against the Atwals.

Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah's Jalsa teaser

After fueling the audience’s excitement with its first look poster, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the gripping teaser of their much-awaited thriller, Jalsa, starring and . The teaser takes the audience into their intense word of, full of thrill, giving us a sneak-peek into what lies ahead in this captivating tale. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by T-Series' and Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma of Abundantia Entertainment, as well as Suresh Triveni. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, , , Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. Watch the Jalsa teaser above...

Apaharan 2 trailer

In collaboration with and Jio Studios, 2 attempts to enthrall the audience and keep them on edge-of-the-seat with trailblazing drama, thrill, crime, action all wrapped into a wholesome affair. As India’s super-cop, Rudra, sets out on a life-threatening mission to kidnap the biggest mastermind criminal, BBS he jumps across hurdles, fights against all odds and explores the psyche of criminal minds. Written by Mohinder Pratap Singh, and directed by Siddharth Sengupta, watch the flagbearer of swag, discover hidden truths in the crime syndicate. Check out the Apaharan 2 trailer above...

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay hinting at infidelity

Ekta Kapoor and 's Lock Upp contestant, Poonam Pandey's husband, Sam Bombay, has now hinted at infidelity after she revealed that she suffered a brain hemorrhage due to the violence he inflicted on her.

