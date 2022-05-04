Fans of Thalapathy Vijay who missed out on watching Beast in the theatres can catch up on the film on Netflix. It is going to come from May 11, 2022. YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is making his OTT debut with the show, Taaza Khabar on Disney + Hotstar. After Shivam Sharma, it is Prince Narula who has made it to the finals of Lock Upp. The news was brought on the show by Pratik Sehajpal. In an interview, Poonam Pandey opened up on whether she did like to marry again or not. Here is a lowdown of the main headlines… Also Read - Trending Pics of the Day: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan looks unrecognisable, Shehnaaz Gill hugs and kisses Salman Khan and more

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast on Netflix

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay who missed out on watching Beast at the theatres can see it on Netflix. The movie is coming out on May 11, 2022. Given the fact that it tanked at the box office, the early release on Netflix is not at all surprising. Beast also stars as the leading lady. Nelson Dilipkumar is the filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Lock Upp: Prince Narula is the second finalist of the show

Lock Upp has found its second finalist in Prince Narula. The first one is Shivam Sharma. The good news was brought to Prince Narula by Pratik Sehajpal. Given his track record, he might just emerge as the winner of the much talked about reality show.

Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey reveals if she will ever marry again after ugly separation from Sam Bombay

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Poonam Pandey revealed if she did ever tie the knot. Her wedding with Sam Bombay was short lived. She has accused him of obsessive behaviour and physical abuse. She told us, "NO. I am saying this because I am hurt and sad about what happened with me. But my honest answer would be I don't know."

Bhuvan Bam to make his OTT debut

Famous Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is all set for his OTT debut. He made the announcement on his social media handle. The name of the project is Taaza Khabar and it will come on Disney+Hotstar. The director is Himank Gaur and the producers are Rohit Raj and Bhuvan. The show runners are Abbas Dalal and . Sharing the photos, Bhuvan wrote, "Need your wishes for my OTT debut. Your constant support's been a boon for me. New stuff this year! #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

KGF 2's OTT rights bought for a whopping sum

Fans of Rocky Bhai aka Yash can see the movie on OTT now. It seems a popular OTT platform has bought it for Rs 320 crores. It is being said that movie will start streaming from May 27 onwards.

These were the main headlines from the world of OTT.