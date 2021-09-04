The day's about to come to an end. And hence, it's time to walk you through the trending OTT news of the day. So, without further ado, let's get going... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser screams scary, Nithiin's Maestro to release on Disney+ Hotstar and more

Sonia Rathee's post for Sidharth Shukla

Sonia Rathee who played Rumi to Sidharth Shukla's Agastya Rao penned a heartfelt note remembering the late actor. Sonia made her acting debut opposite Sidharth in Broken But Beautiful 3 this year. Their chemistry was bang on and fans showered the web series with loads of love. The actress said that she wasn't able to come to terms with the news yet.

Check out the story here: RIP Sidharth Shukla: Agastya's Rumi aka Sonia Rathee pens a heartfelt note as she bids adieu to her Broken But Beautiful 3 costar

Malayalam remake of Andhadhun up for OTT release?

As per Let's OTT, , and Raashi Khanna starrer Malayalam remake of Andhadhun is going to get an OTT release. It is being said that the makers are planning to release it on Amazon Prime Video. Check out their tweet here:

Prithviraj - Mamta Mohandass - Raashi Khanna starrer #Bhramam - the official Andhadhun Malayalam remake is going to Amazon Prime for a Direct OTT release. pic.twitter.com/0oO8pPWoW9 — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 4, 2021

Alvaro Morte's REACTION after watching Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1

Money Heist part 5 volume 1 dropped on Netflix yesterday. And since then, it's mayhem. The hype around Money Heist part 5 is sky-high. And Alvaro Morte aka The Professor's reaction after watching volume one will get you even more excited about the series finale. He shared a selfie with the cast of Money Heist and captioned the post saying, "It’s almost here. Almost. We met and could watch it today. And I just can say: OH, MY GOOOOOOD!!!!" Check out his post here:

Bigg Boss OTT: Contestants to get letters from family?

A new promo was released by the channel on their official Twitter handle. The contestants would be getting letters from their family members and it's going to be one helluva emotional ride. Check out the promo here:

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 BTS pictures

If you haven't watched the series yet, here's something that'll get you even more excited about the next chapter. The BTS pictures of the cast of Money Heist are going viral as you read this. Check the pictures out below:

asks Raqesh Bapat to come out of his comfort zone

In the latest promo dropped by the channel on their Instagram handle, we saw Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat talking to Raqesh. They can be seen trying to make Raqesh understand that it is a competition and he has to buckle up now. Check out the promo here: