Trending OTT News Today: Bigg Boss OTT contestants list, Suriya to release 4 movies on OTT, Barun Sobti campaigns for justice in 200 - Halla Ho trailer and more

With the door being shut on yet another day that buzzed with several eventful developments, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From the Bigg Boss OTT contestants list and Neha Bhasin revealing why she's finally entering Bigg Boss after having rejecting it 4-5 times to Suriya releasing four movies on OTT, Barun Sobti campaigns for justice in the 200 - Halla Ho trailer and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021 nominations – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 5th July 2021:

Bigg Boss OTT contestants list

There's still a lot of speculation around the list of contestants as beside Neha Bhasin and Zeeshan Khan, nobody else has been confirmed. However, we've acted as your official BB spies and have come up with at least seven of the twelve contestants, including five hotly rumoured ones, who should be participating in Bigg Boss OTT.

Neha Bhasin reveals why she's finally entering Bigg Boss after having rejected it 4-5 times

Singer is the first confirmed contestant of the new season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She is all ready to enter into the Bigg Boss house and put her best foot forward to emerge as victorious on the show. But did you know Neha had been approached 4-5 times before she finally said yes to the controversial reality show?

Suriya to release four movies on OTT

Some of 2D Entertainment's most anticipated titles will be marking their direct-to-service world premieres on Amazon Prime Video. From a murder mystery to comedy to a family drama, the diverse content slate includes films across genres and is produced by and stars husband-and-wife duo, and , along with a host of other respected actors.

Read the full story here: Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Oh my doG, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum – 4 Tamil movies by Suriya, starring Prakash Raj, Arun Vijay and others set to premiere on OTT on THESE DATES

Barun Sobti campaigns for justice in the 200 - Halla Ho trailer

200 - Halla Ho marks the comeback of legendary star to the movies after almost a decade. Besides Amol Palekar, the film boasts an amazing cast comprising Barun Sobti, , Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, and .

Read the full story here: 200 - Halla Ho trailer: Barun Sobti and Rinku Rajguru go all out to campaign for justice in ZEE5' OTT film, but it's Amol Palekar who steals the show

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021 nominations

The list of nominees for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021 are out, and no prizes for guessing that OTT content has dominated the list, considering that most of last year was spent in lockdown. Some really big names across Hindi and regional languages from both films and web series have made the cut. Check them out below:

Read the full story here: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021: Ludo, Sherni, Soorarai Pottru, The Great Indian Kitchen bag top nominations across multiple categories