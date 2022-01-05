Let's walk you through the top OTT newsmakers of the day. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise is now ready to stream on OTT platform, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan's release date out, Money Heist's Stockholm leaves Indian fans tripping, Snowdrop actress Kim Mi Soo passes away at age 31, Squid Game star Squid Game and more. This and more happened in the OTT world, let's find out... Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 19: Allu Arjun's film surpasses week 2 collection, to collect big moolah as biggies get postponed

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise to stream on OTT platform

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film continues to rule viers hearts with its unique concept. The film continues to bring in the crowds to the theatres. The film is now ready to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, January 7. Amazon Prime Video took to its social media handle to announce that Pushpa: The Rise will be streaming on the OTT platform and wrote, "He'll fight. He'll run. He'll jump. But he won't succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, Jan. 7 In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada," read the tweet. Also Read - Loved watching Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise in theatres? It is now ready to stream on OTT platform

Money Heist's Stockholm aka Esther Acebo leaves Indian fans tripping

Netflix's show Monet Heist's Esther Acebo who essayed the role of Monica aka Stockholm surprised Indian netizens with Lord Ganesha's painting in her home. In a recent video, she revealed her spiritual side and Indian Money Heist's fans were happy to see a beautiful Lord Ganesha's painting in the background. On Twitter, many stated that they were proud of Indian culture and also sent love to Esther Acebo.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi share a steamy lip-lock, Gehraiyaan release date out

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan first look and teaser of the film left everyone stunned. The poster has Deepika and Siddhant's steamy lip-lock is out and fans are going gaga over it. Gehraiyaan will release on February 11, 2022.

Snowdrop actress Kim Mi Soo passes away at age 31

Actress Kim Mi Soo who played a vital role in the Korean drama Snowdrop has passed away at the age of 31 on January 5. Well, the cause of her death has not yet been revealed. Her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the report.

Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae confirms he will not attend Golden Globes 2022

Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae recently confirmed that he will not attend the awards show. The actor has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his performance in the Korean show.