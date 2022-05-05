's upcoming movie Vikram has been sold to Star Group for a whopping Rs 125 crores. They have both the digital and satellite rights. Lock Upp will see Tejasswi Prakash as the new warden along with Karan Kundrra. This is the first web assignment of Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds TejRan. Here is a lowdown of the main news... Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Aquaman actress opened her testimony with lines from The Talented Mr. Ripley?

Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash to enter Karan Kundrra's show

Karan Kundrra had teased fans by saying that he felt the need for a companion on the show, as the jailor was under too much pressure. Names of some actresses like , , and others did the rounds but it is Tejasswi Prakash who is hot and sexy warden on the show. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the hottest lovebirds in town. The actress is looking super glam in her teaser. Also Read - Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara offered a TV show – here's her mother's RESPONSE [Exclusive]

Lock Upp finale: Tejasswi Prakash fans trend 'Lock Upp With Tejasswi' as the Naagin 6 star gears up to enter as warden

Kamal Haasan' Vikram rights bagged by Star Group for insane sum

The satellite and digital rights of Kamal Haasan's Vikram has been bagged by the Star Group for a whopping Rs 125 crores. The film also stars and . The film has been made by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the action sequences are by Anbu and Ariv. has composed the songs of the film.

Interceptor trailer out of Netflix

Interceptor is an action movie starring Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey. The film is made by Matthew Reilly as Pataky plays a tough captain JJ Collins who finds herself in charge of a missile base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The synopsis read, "When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan."

Panchayat season 2 highlights revealed

Panchayat is coming back on Amazon Prime Video from May 20, 2022. The show is set in Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. A young man Abhishek falls in love with his hometown. The show has actors like Jitendra Kumar, and . In the second season, we have to see if Jitendra manages to leave his home for a job in the city. Fans can also expect the love story of Abhishek and Rinki.

Sohum Shah shares new look of Maharani 2

Sohum Shah has finished work on Maharani 2. He said that his character Bheema Bharati will be very different from season one. He shared his look from the show. In a statement, Sohum Shah said, "After the success of the first season of Maharani there was so much anticipation surrounding the next season and we went all out to ensure we kept up to the expectations. The new season will see my character Bheema Bharati take a very different turn from season 1. The writing, the dialogues, and the plot twists- everything is more powerful and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to this avatar of Bheema".