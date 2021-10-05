Trending OTT News Today: Saif Ali Khan's favourite Sacred Games scene, Kartik Aaryan reveals Dhamaka release date and more

From Saif Ali Khan's favourite Sacred Games scene and Hussain Zaidi praising MX Player's Ek Thi Begum season 2 to Mumbai Diaries actor Amit Jairath's shout out to mentor Nikhil Advani, ShemarooMe's Gujarati comedy, Rang Rangeela Gujjubhai and Kartik Aaryan revealing Dhamaka's release date; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...