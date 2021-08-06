Trending OTT News Today: Navarasa gets mixed reactions, Dial 100 is fairly suspenseful, Zeesahn Khan reveals why he's joining Bigg Boss OTT and more

As we bid farewell to another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Navarasa getting mixed reactions and Dial 100 being fairly suspenseful to Zeesahn Khan revealing why he's entering Bigg Boss OTT, Neena Gupta's advice for young actresses to avoid the casting couch and Pankaj Tripathi wanting a break from acting – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bigg Boss OTT contestants list, Suriya to release 4 movies on OTT, Barun Sobti campaigns for justice in 200 - Halla Ho trailer and more

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 6th July 2021:

Navarasa gets mixed reactions

Netflix's anthology web series Navarasa comprise nine shorts/episodes, each dealing with nine strong human emotions, and how those feelings lead everyday people to take extraordinary, sometimes, life-altering decisions. The nine shorts are Edhiri, Summer of '92, Project Agni, Payasam, Peace, Roudhram, Inmai, Thunintha Pin and Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru (in that order). Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: From Neha Bhasin to Urfi Javed – here’s the list of contestants you will see on Karan Johar’s show

Read the full story here: Navarasa web series review: Arvind Swami's Project Agni is a mind-bender, Suriya's Guitar Kambi Mele Nidru tugs at your heartstrings, the rest are strictly average Also Read - #ThrowbackThursday: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill looks truly unrecognisable in her school uniform; fans call her a cutie

Dial 100 fairly suspenseful

Senior PI Nikhil Sood (Manoj Bajpayee), who's in-charge of a police helpline centre, gets a random call from Seema Pallav ( ), who's supposedly contemplating suicide, but as the rain-soaked night and his efforts to save her unfold, it's clear that there's more than what meets the eye, the call is not so random after all and that Seema, who has a personal connect with Nikhil and his son, is actually looing for a means to avenge the death of her child.

Read the full story here: Dial 100 movie review: Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta's ZEE5 thriller dials in the suspense almost to a 100°, almost

Zeesahn Khan reveals why he's joining Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT will begin on August 8. Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the show and later Salman Khan will take over as the host on television. A lot has been spoken about the show and many names have come forward who can be a part of the show. Recently, the makers released introductory promos of Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, and Akshara Singh. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Zeeshan Khan, who is known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya and his viral bathrobe video, spoke about his plans for Bigg Boss OTT and why he left Kumkum Bhagya for Karan Johar's show.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT - Zeeshan Khan REVEALS why he left Kumkum Bhagya for Karan Johar's show [EXCLUSIVE]

Neena Gupta's advice for young actresses to avoid the casting couch

Neena Gupta recently confessed to almost having fallen victim to the casting couch. BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the veteran actress, during which we broached the subject again albeit from the perspective of whether this stigma has gradually dissipated from the industry or not and what would she tell all the young girls out there looking to make a mark in the movies.

Read the full story here: Neena Gupta gives the BEST advice for all young actresses to avoid the casting couch after facing it herself [EXCLUSIVE]

Pankaj Tripathi wants a break from acting

has featured in prominent roles in many films and web series and his acting has been impeccable. However, the Mimi actor says that he has reached a stage of burnout.

Read the full story here: OMG! Pankaj Tripathi says he’s ‘tired of acting’ and ‘needs a break’