Trending OTT News Today: Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam may not go the digital way, Most Eligible Bachelor locks its OTT release, Unheard trailer hits you hard and more

From Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam probably not going the digital way and Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor locking its OTT release to the Unheard trailer, ZEE5 focusing more on regional content and Neha Bhasin calling Divya Agarwal 'rotten' on Bigg Boss OTT; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...