Trending OTT News Today: Vidya Balan a part of OTT's biggest extravaganza; web series on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in the works; Jimmy Sheirgill is thankful to OTT and more

As another day goes by, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta and Chunky Panday being a part of OTT's biggest extravaganza and Jimmy Sheirgill being thankful to OTT platforms to a web series on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in the works, a glimpse of The Boys season 3 and Varun Sharma's Chutzpah being shot entirely in lockdown – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 8th July 2021:

Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta and Chunky Panday a part of OTT's biggest extravaganza

Featuring a diverse range of actors from Bollywood like , , , Chunky Panday, and many others, the films chose for this particular OTT extravaganza have been mentored by industry stalwarts , Amit V.Masurkar, and .

Jimmy Sheirgill thankful to OTT platforms

With Collar Bomb less than a day away from release (9th July) on Disney+ Hotstar, BollywoodLife caught up for an exclusive interview with its lead star, , to discuss the movie and various aspects surrounding both its release and Jimmy's future plans.

Glimpse of The Boys season 3

Amazon Prime Video dropped an innovative look from The Boys season 2 and created anticipation among fans over what they should expect from season 3. This information was carried out by a fake news channel, Vought News Network, airing a promotional segment. Watch the video above:

Varun Sharma's Chutzpah being shot entirely in lockdown

Elaborating on how the entire show was shot in lockdown, co-writer an d Fukrey Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba informs, “Since the show talks about internet and social media, the bottom line is that we are connected yet a bit disconnected with each other. We don’t want to comment on internet being good or bad, but just want the audience to experience and relate to the stories depicted in the show. The audience will be able to resonate with the interesting characters because it actually comes from us only. The show features actors talking to their computer screens rather than talking to a person sitting next to them. Interestingly, the show got greenlit with SonyLIV online only. The show about internet was approved on internet.” Produced by and created and written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Chutzpah is directed by Simarpreet Singh, and stars Fukrey boys Varun Sharma and . It'll premiere on SonyLIV on 23rd July.

Web series on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in the works

The wait is over at long last. Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are reuniting in a unique story of their journey and relationship together, created by none other than award winning husband and wife director duo and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

