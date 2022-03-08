A lot has happened in the world of OTT today. Netflix has unveiled the first look of upcoming shows like Qala, Mai, Kathal, Masaba Masaba 2 with focus on the female protagonists. Amazon Prime Video has also revealed the first look of The Terminal List. Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates three years of Made in Heaven with this pic. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Tandav 2: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub shares LATEST UPDATE on second season of Saif Ali Khan web series [EXCLUSIVE]

Jaideep Ahlawat gives update on Paatal Lok 2

Paatal Lok's Hathiram Chaudhary actor Jaideep Ahlawat gave an update to BollywoodLife about the second season of the much appreciated show. Paatal Lok was a crime drama set in North India. He said, "I'll be very happy to return to Pataal Lok. It was one of the first shows that released during the first lockdown, people loved it and it had set the benchmark for the craze that people developed for OTT content since then. However, I'm not aware of the situation of Paatal Lok 2 – the makers alone will be the right people to answer that, you'll have to ask them. Hopefully, it'll happen soon."

Netflix unveils FIRST LOOK of many shows

In a celebration of Women's Day, Netflix unveiled the first look of upcoming shows giving a glimpse of the strong women protagonists. We saw the first look of Masaba Gupta from Masaba Masaba 2, Tripti Dimri from Qala, Sakshi Tanwar from Mai and others.

Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi goofs up on the name of India's president

Inside the reality show, Payal Rohtagi could not name the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. This incident reminded fans of Alia Bhatt on KWK.

Chris Pratt's The Terminal List first look out

Amazon Prime Video has released the first look of The Terminal List. It is based on the novel by Jack Carr. It is a thriller action movie.

First look at Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’ pic.twitter.com/hJG0yQwPEY — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 8, 2022

Made In Heaven completes three years

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has shared a pic from the last day of shoot of Made In Heaven. We can soon expect the new season of the show. Made in Heaven was a much-acclaimed show and told four to five stories of different romantic relationships. The performances were loved by one and all.

So, these were the main updates of the day!