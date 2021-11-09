With the dark night sky engulfing another bright and eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Red Notice's cast sharing their thoughts on Squid Game and the Bollywood replacements for Squid Game to Jimmy Sheirgill's Your Honor season 2 teaser, Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii teaser and Raveena Tandon's Aranyak teaser – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 9th November 2021:

Red Notice's cast share their thoughts on Squid Game

The popular Netflix Korean web series Squid Game has become a global phenomenon. Now, in a recent global virtual press conference of Red Notice, lead actors , and were asked about their views on Squid Game and Korean culture's popularity across the globe. Here's what they said...

Read the full story here: Red Notice stars share their thoughts on Squid Game's global popularity, but there's a catch

Bollywood replacements for Squid Game

If you're among those who can't get enough of Netflix's Squid Game and now know not what to do once you're done with it, then we've got a special treat for you courtesy a reimagining of the smash hit Korean web series with Bollywood stars.

Read the full story here: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor and more; here's reimagining Netflix's Squid Game with Bollywood stars – view pics

Jimmy Sheirgill's Your Honor season 2 teaser

Get ready to witness Bhishan Khosla (Jimmy Sheirgill) take on the world to save his world. After receiving great reviews in the first season, the show returns for its sophomore season, which stars additional talented actors like , and Mahie Gill in prominent roles. The web series is an official adaptation of Israeli show Kvodo. It's directed by E. Niwas and seaons 2 will soon stream on Sony LIV. Watch the Your Honour season 2 teaser above...

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii teaser

Directed by Vishal Furia, who had also helmed the Marathi original, Chhorri stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the film's lead, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

Read the full story here: Chhorii teaser - Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror movie looks like a faithfully scary remake of superhit Marathi film Lapachhapi

Raveena Tandon's Aranyak teaser

Aranyak sees as the showrunner and is directed by Vinay Waikul. The teaser gives a sneak peek of the whodunnit that brings together a stellar cast, including , Parambrata Chatterjee, , , Zakir Hussain and amongst others.

Read the full story here: Aranyak teaser - Raveena Tandon promises a stellar comeback with Netflix's dark, twisted whodunnit web series