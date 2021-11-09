Trending OTT News Today: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii teaser is scary, Raveena Tandon's Aranyak teaser is mysterious, Jimmy Sheirgill's Your Honor season 2 teaser is gripping and more

From Red Notice's cast sharing their thoughts on Squid Game and the Bollywood replacements for Squid Game to Jimmy Sheirgill's Your Honor season 2 teaser, Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii teaser and Raveena Tandon's Aranyak teaser; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...