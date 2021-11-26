Trending OTT News Today: Aarya 2 trailer is riveting, Abhishek Bachchan opens up on replacing Saswata Chatterjee in Bob Biswas and more

From Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 trailer, cast story and release date to Abhishek Bachchan opening up on replacing Saswata Chatterjee in Bob Biswas and Tanuj Virwani opening up on playing an India-Pakistan match in Inside Edge 3 here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...