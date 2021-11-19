As the day is about to end, we are here with our trending OTT news today. , , and others are a part of our top OTT news today. So read on to know more about today’s OTT newsmakers. Also Read - From Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Akshay Kumar in Welcome Back: 6 Bollywood actors who were shockingly REPLACED in film sequels for bizarre reasons

Abhishek Bachchan impresses in Bob Biswas trailer

Bob Biswas trailer is out and Abhishek Bachchan is just brilliant in it. The film is about a a middle-aged hitman hired for killing people. But there is a twist. Watch the trailer to find out more. Also Read - Bob Biswas trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan's intense crime story as a cold-blooded serial killer will give you goosebumps – watch

Kartik Aaryan says Dhamaka is a revisit to his past roles

In an interview to BollywoodLife, Kartik Aaryan opened up on how his character in Dhamaka is a revisit to his earlier work in , and the unheard of short film Silvat.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamka full movie leaked online

Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamka which released today has been leaked online. It is available on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram and other such sites. The film has been getting mostly positive reviews.

OTT Awards 2021: Zee Media Corporation announces first season of its one of its kind awards

Zee Media Corporation Limited today announced the launch of their first ever OTT Awards. Apart from movies and web series categories, the focus will also be on the alternative digital media content. Mr. Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, ZEE Media commented, “With the change in viewing habits and the increased consumption of content, we feel the ZEE Media OTT awards will do justice to the content creators, actors, the teams behind building successful shows, to continue doing the same and bring out quality content for the viewers. The changing landscape around content asks for newer ways to showcase and gratify the efforts put into making the complete OTT ecosystem a success.”

Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen shares how the web series has changed her life

Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of Aarya 2. The actress has opened up on the impact that Aarya has had on her life. She says that prior to Aarya, she faced quite a lot of challenges, and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. “I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I've worked so hard to get there!” she says.

