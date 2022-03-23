Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Dasvi. The film that stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur is a social satire. Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he is nervous but very excited for this movie. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are supposed to start the shoot for Raj and DK’s Citadel in July 2022. The show is being produced by Russo Brothers. Lock Upp has seen two new contestants like Azma Fallah and Mandana Karimi who entered this week. Lee Min Ho’s show Pachinko is getting rave reviews on Apple TV+. The handsome Korean actor is famous in India for Boys Over Flowers. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to start shooting for Citadel from July; here’s how they are prepping

Dasvi Trailer Out

The trailer of Dasvi has come out on Netflix. The movie is about a CM who gets arrested and spends time in jail. There he decides to clear his tenth exams. Nimrat Kaur is playing the role of Abhishek Bachchan's wife while Yami Gautam is the jail head. Dasvi is directed by Dinesh Vijain. Abhishek Bachchan has said that the movie is very close to his heart. He said, "I am so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It is a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too."

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to start work in Citadel in July

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been roped in for Raj and DK's Hindi version of Citadel. The show will be produced by the Russo Brothers. As per Pinkvilla.com, the shoot will start in Mumbai and they will move to a few countries in Europe. The recce for the show is to begin soon. The team is in the mean time, finalising the whole cast for the show.

Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah in Lock Upp

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp is a huge hit. The two new contestants on the show are Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah. The show has got 100 million views on social platforms. Some days back, Chetan Hansraj joined the show as a contestant. The show already has names like Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma and others.

Pachinko on Apple TV+ gets rave reviews

The epic story Pachinko on Apple TV+ is getting great reviews. The series is about immigrants and tells the story of a Korean woman, Sunja who lives in Japan ruled Korea. The show also stars Lee Min Ho who is famous for the show, Boys Over Flowers in India. The story is written by Min Ji Lee and the show is being hailed as a masterpiece.