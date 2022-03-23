Trending OTT News Today: Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam's Dasvi trailer OUT, Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu to start Citadel's Hindi remake in July and more news

Trending OTT News Today: Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam's Dasvi trailer OUT, Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly to start work on Citadel's Hindi version in July and more news