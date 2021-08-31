Trending OTT news today: Ahead of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 trailer Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande's BTS pics win hearts; Shamita Shetty chooses Raqesh Bapat over family and more

While Shaheer Sheikh's pics with the family of Pavitra Rishta 2 costar Ankita Lokhande went viral on social media, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty won the audience's heart as she tore the letter sent by her family members in order to save Raqesh from the nominations.