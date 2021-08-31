As we enter in the second-half of the day, we take you through the OTT newsmakers, who grabbed the limelight today. While 's pics with the family of Pavitra Rishta 2 costar went viral on social media, Bigg Boss OTT contestant won the audience's heart as she tore the letter sent by her family members in order to save Raqesh from the nominations. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh meets Ankita Lokhande’s family; BTS pictures of Manav-Archana will leave you excited

Shamita Shetty chooses Raqesh Bapat over family Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Adhyayan Suman calls relationship with Kangana Ranaut 'TOXIC', Millind Gaba says Neha Bhasin made him uncomfortable and more

and Raqesh Bapat's connection in Bigg Boss OTT is grabbing a lot of attention. Their cute chemistry is being loved by all. They have been hailed as the strongest connection in the house and it is pretty visible that they indeed share a good bond. Recently, Shamita Shetty made a big sacrifice for Raqesh. She tore the letter sent by her family members in order to save Raqesh from the nominations. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: 'Evict Neha Bhasin' trends on social media, Archana and Manav's romance in Pavitra Rishta 2 and more

Ahead of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 trailer Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande's BTS pics win hearts

Pavitra Rishta 2 will begin soon. The promo of the show has left everyone surprised. Fans are all praise for Ankita Lokhande as Archana. They also showered love on Shaheer Sheikh who is stepping into ’s shoes as Manav Deshmukh. As the we await for the show to begin, Shaheer Sheikh’s pictures with Ankita Lokhande’s family have gone viral on the internet. It seems Shaheer met Ankita’s mother and her masi recently. His picture with Ankita Lokhande makes us excited to see them as Manav and Archana.

’s ‘Ezra’ remake to have a direct OTT release?

Emraan Hashmi, who is currently garnering rave reviews for his performance in Chehre, will be next seen in the remake of Malayalam film, Ezra. The film, which is titled Dybbuk, will reportedly go for a direct OTT release to get maximum returns in the scenario of pandemic crisis.

slams a troll for calling her triplets ‘skinny’

Ace filmmaker and choreographer, who recently arrived on 's chat show Pinch 2, slammed a troll for calling her triplets skinny. She read the comment of troll, “Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s children so skinny)?” To which she replied, “Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine).”

reveals her favourite Bigg Boss OTT Contestant

Sunny Leone, who recently entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the guests, revealed her favourite contestant in Bigg Boss OTT. In a candid conversation with host , Sunny spoke about her favourite contestant in the house, as she revealed Divya Agarwal as her favourite contestant as she has a “strong personality”.