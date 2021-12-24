It’s very rare that you have a dull day in the world of entertainment. There are constant updates and sometimes they are a bit too much. It was another eventful day in the world of entertainment. As the day is about to end, we are here to keep you up to date with today's OTT newsmakers. , , , , , HoYeon Jung, and others are a part of our OTT newsmakers of the day. So read on to know more about our today's OTT newsmakers. Also Read - Spotted: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spends quality time with girlfriend in the hottest love spot of Mumbai- view pics

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re leaked online

The online pirates have found a new target and it’s the Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re. The full movie has been leaked online on platforms like Tamilrockers, Telegram and others. Also Read - Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal back in town after a break in Alibaug; do not miss her USD 3,800 Louis Vuitton bag — view pics

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re leaked online

Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung says she lost 'too much weight' amid fan concern

'Squid Game' star HoYeon Jung said she shed eight pounds in 10 days as she was promoting Netflix's hit series 'Squid Game' in the US. "There was no time to eat," the 27-year-old South Korean actress told Star News (via AllKpop) in a recent interview about her hectic schedule while visiting America, reports pagesix.com. "I lost way too much weight," she admitted.

People should 'move on' from 'Game of Thrones' finale, says

Actor Peter Dinklage wants people to "move on" from the 'Game of Thrones' finale, as he believes the series did a good job of "subverting" people's expectations. A Change.org petition was launched when the show wrapped calling for a re-do, but Dinklage says people just wanted to see "the pretty white people" have a happy ending, reports femalefirst.co.uk. He said, "They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on."

Daniel Craig doesn’t desire James Bond On OTT

In a recent interaction with The Sun, Daniel Craig said that Bond movies should be watched in theatres. :”They don’t look so good on a phone,” he said.

