Sidharth Malhotra, , , Jr NTR, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Sidharth Malhotra is 's newest cop universe hero, Rupali Ganguly shines in Anupamaa Namaste America promo and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day.

Sidharth Malhotra is Rohit Shetty’s newest cop universe hero

Sidharth Malhotra has joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. He will be seen in the web series Indian Police Force.

Sidharth Malhotra has joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He will be seen in the web series Indian Police Force.

Rupali Ganguly shines in Anupamaa Namaste America promo

In a new promo of Anupamaa: Namaste America, we see Rupali Ganguly's character trying to learn English. However, Baa makes fun of her.

In a new promo of Anupamaa: Namaste America, we see Rupali Ganguly's character trying to learn English. However, Baa makes fun of her.

Nimrat Kaur opens up about being body shamed

Nimrat Kaur had to gain 15 kilos for Dasvi. In a post on Instagram, she wrote about being body shamed.

Nimrat Kaur had to gain 15 kilos for Dasvi. In a post on Instagram, she wrote about being body shamed.

RRR to release on OTT soon?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. Now, according to reports, the Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and will be releasing soon on ZEE5 and Netflix.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi gets OTT release date

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to premiere on OTT. The film will be releasing on April 26 on Netflix.