Trending OTT News Today: Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborates with Netflix for a Web Series named Heeramandi, Kay Kay Menon reportedly joins the cast of Shahid Kapoor's debut Web Series and more

As the day comes to an end, we are here to fill you up with the latest happenings in the world of OTT. From collaborating with Netflix for a Web Series to reportedly joining the cast of 's debut Web Series, here's a look at all the trending OTT newsmakers of the day.

Kay Kay Menon joins the cast of Shahid Kapoor's debut Web Series?

After , it seems Raj and DK have got on board Kay Kay Menon for their upcoming web series which will mark the Web Series debut of Shahid Kapoor. It also stars Raashi Khanna. A picture of Raj and DK posing with Kay Kay has sparked the speculations. There is no official announcement yet.

Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborates with Netflix for a Web Series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his extravagant films exploring some of the most interesting tales ever. From to Padmaavat to Gangubai Kathiawadi, SLB has created some of the most epic films we have ever seen. Well, it looks like we have another masterpiece coming our way. The ace filmmaker has collaborated with Netflix for a series title Heeramandi. This series is based on the courtesans of Lahore.

wraps Aarya 2 with cakes, hugs and lots of laughter - view pics

Sushmita Sen ventured into the digital space with Aarya. The series became a smashing hit as her fans could not stop praising her acting skills. It became one of the most popular shows on OTT. And now, the actress has completed the shooting of its sequel too. Director took to his social media account to share that the team has finished the shooting of Aarya 2. In the pictures shared, we see the entire team including Sushmita in a celebratory mode.

Malayalam movie #Home to release on August 19

Director Rojin Thomas’ #Home will be streaming on Amazon Prime from August 19. The film stars Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu in the lead roles. “With #Home, our focus was solely to highlight a socially relevant topic with a point of view portrayed in such a way that it leaves viewers with food for thought. The relatable characters have been carefully weaved into the narrative and presented in a light-hearted way that will make for a perfect family watch,” said Vijay Babu, who has also produced the film.

on Capt Vikram Batra’s funeral scene in Shershaah: ‘Entire crew was teary-eyed’

Kiara Advani will be seen playing the role of Dimple Cheema, Capt Vikram Batra’s fiance, in the upcoming war film Shershaah. In a recent statement, Kiara recalled that the day they shot the funeral sequence, everyone on the set had tears in their eyes. “We all resonated with the feeling of immense gratitude for the sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra, it didn’t feel like we were performing, we relived July 11th, 1999,” she recalled.