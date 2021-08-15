Trending OTT News Today: #SidNaaz fever grips Bigg Boss OTT, Rocket Boys teaser out, Tuck Jagadish to come on Amazon Prime Video and more

#SidNaaz coming on Bigg Boss 15 has created a furore like no other. There are other major developments too in the world of OTT. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Neha Bhasin says that she is not for THIS reality show

SidNaaz on Bigg Boss 15

SidNaaz has come on Bigg Boss 15 and it is a treat for fans. The first pics of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have created a storm on social media. Fans feel that they look adorable like a newly married couple. We will have them interacting with Karan Johar on the show. SidNaaz has been the most loved jodi of Bigg Boss in all times. The two are trending like crazy all over social media. Ken Ferns styled both of them for the outing on Bigg Boss OTT. This is their first visit together inside the house after Bigg Boss 13. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Siddharth Shukla opens up about Shehnaaz Gill and why Bigg Boss holds a very special place in his heart

Free Guy sequel in the making

Free Guy has made 26 million dollars in its opening week. Disney now wants a sequel of Free Guy. Ryan Reynolds tweeted that Disney has asked for a sequel of the film. The filmmaker Shawn Levy also gave a positive response for it. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla teases Shehnaaz Gill over her #StayConnected comment; her reaction will leave you in splits – watch here

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

Rocket Boys Teaser Out Now

The teaser of Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh's Rocket Boys was out today. While Jim Sarbh plays the role of Homi Bhabha, the role of Vikram Sarabhai is being played by Ishwak Singh of Pataal Lok fame. The teaser looks as riveting. Jim Sarbh had earlier said, "His dedication to scientific process and discovery, not least of which are his legacy of world class scientific institutions, his notes on art and culture, and his ability to have a good laugh, make him a delicious character to play."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SonyLIV (@sonylivindia)

Sex Education season 3

Netflix has revealed that the trailer of Sex Education 3 is coming next week. The show is a critical and commercial hit for the streaming giant. Earlier, Netflix confirmed that Sex Education Season 3 will be released on its streaming service on September 17, 2021. Fans can see all the 8 new episodes straight up.

Tuck Jagadish coming on Amazon Prime Video

Nani's Tuck Jagadish is coming this September on Amazon Prime Video. The date is yet to be confirmed.