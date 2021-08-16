Trending OTT News Today: Karan Johar sparkles at the first WKW of Bigg Boss OTT, Netflix India announces Plan A Plan B, Bhoot Police trailer on August 18 and more

Bigg Boss OTT finally seemed to have got some momentum as Karan Johar gave a reality check to the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT. Here is a lowdown on what happened today... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty-Divya Agarwal's friendship goes kaput; former says 'Divya mere nazro se gir gayi hai' – watch here

Karan Johar rocks Bigg Boss OTT on first WKW

Karan Johar has literally killed it as the first host of Bigg Boss OTT. The filmmaker was his savage and catty self as he roasted the contestants for disrespecting the platform time and again. Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty got an earful for their obnoxious behaviour throughout the week. He even told Pratik Sehajpal that he came across as a fake person. Karan Johar's interaction with SidNaaz was also a cute one. This is how fans reacted on social media.

Netflix announces Plan A Plan B

Today, Netflix has announced its original film, Plan A Plan B starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia. It is a quirky romance. It is written and produced by Rajat Arora. Director Shashanka Ghosh said, "I am very excited to announce 'Plan A Plan B' with Netflix. It is a one-of-a-kind story with unusual characters pitted against each other and a refreshing take on what love entails, tapping into many different emotions. I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this for audiences worldwide on Netflix and I feel the film will definitely resonate with them."

Bhoot Police Trailer on August 18, 2021

Bhoot Police trailer is going to come out on August 18, 2021. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Bhoot Police has been shot largely in Himachal Pradesh.