Trending OTT News Today: Netflix unveils a Jaldi Aao song for Money Heist 5; Bell Bottom to release soon on web, Sex Education 3 official poster out and more

The OTT platforms have done a fab job in keeping us entertained in this lockdown. Here is a look at what made new today on the online platform arena.

Bell Bottom on OTT

The film is going to release on an OTT platform on September 15. It will come on Amazon Prime Video. The producers wanted to release it on digital two weeks after theatrical release but the exhibitors wanted four weeks. Akshay Kumar's film is getting a lot of appreciation.

Money Heist Season 5

Money Heist season 5 is coming on September 3, 2021. Everyone is very keen to see Professor, Berlin and Nairobi. We have an Indian anthem too. Here is the look at the song composed by Nucleya where we can see Anil Kapoor and Radhika Apte singing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sex Education 3 Official Poster

Netflix released the official poster of Sex Education Season 3. The show will premiere on Netflix from September 17. The show revolves around a campus where students deal with sexual health issues with a student’s mom acting as a counsellor. This season, we will see the entry of actors like Jemima Kirk who plays a new headteacher at Moordale. Jason Isaacs is coming in as Michael Groff’s older brother. As per the new trailer, the kids of Moordale are all ready for some action in their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

Maestro Trailer

Andhadhun has been one of the most loved and acclaimed movies of all times. Even the foreign audience loved it. The Telugu remake Maestro is coming directly on Disney +Hotstar. It stars Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah. The trailer is out. It is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The Hindi film was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The makers decided to skip a theatrical release for a direct one on OTT.

Bigg Boss OTT

Karan Johar lost his cool on Divya Agarwal on the show. He told her that she should stop taking his name to prove a point every now and then. He reminded her that he was not a contestant on the show. He was in no mood to listen to her defense as well. Shamita Shetty also got emotional when she got a special message from Shilpa Shetty inside the house. Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath are eliminated from the show.

SR Kalyanamandapam on AHA Video

The hit movie SR Kalyanamandapam is going to come on AHA Video. The movie stars Kiran Abbavaram and Priyanka Jawalkar in lead roles.