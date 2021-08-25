Everyone is watching over the world of OTT with excitement. We have so many great shows and movies coming up in the next few days. Here is a rewind of the top news of the day... Also Read - Aashram season 2: THIS hottie to play Bobby Deol's image-maker in Prakash Jha's web-series?

Mortal Kombat on Amazon Prime Video

In the film, we will see MMA fighter Cole Young seeking out the Earth's greatest fighters to stand up against the enemies of the Outworld. The movie is directed by Simon McQuoid. The writers are Greg Russo, Dave Callaham and Oren Uziel. The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson. Mortal Kombat is skipping a theatrical release to come directly on OTT. The film will release on September 11, 2021.

Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix 4 will release in theatres next year. They are aiming for a December release. It will come out simultaneously on HBO Max too. The movie stars Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra and Carie Ann Moss. The teaser was unveiled at the CinemaCon. The movie is directed by Lana Wachowski. His sister Lily has written the project.

The Gray Man on Netflix

Fans of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will be happy to know that the two stars are taking home USD 20 million for their work in the series. Gray Man is made by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame. It also stars Dhanush who wrapped up his part in the month of June. It seems he has been paid Rs 50 crore for the movie.

The Family Man 2

Samantha Akkineni has finally broken her silence on the controversy around The Family Man 2. She said, "I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. So, if I did, I am extremely sorry. I am glad that, though, once the show did release, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn't so bad after all. For the people who didn't and still continue to hold resentment, I sincerely apologise."

Aashram 2

Esha Gupta has been roped in to play a crime reporter in Aashram 2. The show has Bobby Deol in the main role. Shoot will start in Jaipur from September 10 and post that they will move to Madhya Pradesh.

