Trending OTT news today: Cartel actress Pranati Rai Prakash stresses on understanding human emotions for acting, Vipul Shah feels OTT will have its own stars, Pratik Sehajpal’s unknown facts and more

Due to the pandemic, the consumption on OTT platforms has increased tremendously. There are a lot many people consuming OTT content now and people are curious to know about the latest series and films on the platform. So here we are to bring you the latest trending news on OTT. From Pranati Rai Prakash to Pratik Sehajpal, here's a look at today's OTT newsmakers.

Pranati Rai Prakash stresses on understanding human emotions for acting

In an interview to IANS, Cartel actress Pranati Rai Prakash has stressed on the importance of understanding human emotions. She said, "I feel human emotions are the same around the world. Once you understand the exact emotion and how the character is, the projection has to be put in place. And I would pick out the emotions that are common in us and project them according to the character and script."

Fans are in for a double treat this time around as there will be a Bigg Boss OTT before Bigg Boss 15. The OTT version is about to commence on August 8 and will be hosted by . The list of contestants is out and one of them is Pratik Sehajpal. From dating Pavitra Punia to being a huge fan of Salman Khan, here are 5 things you must know about him.

predicts OTT will continue to create its own stars

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal has talked about the fading star culture in Hindi cinema courtesy the digital space. He says OTT will continue to create its own stars. "I personally feel that OTT has its own stars and OTT will continue to create its own stars. It's not just in India but even abroad there are so many talents who are pure OTT stars with huge fan following and when they act in any show there is a lot of attraction in people to see these shows," Shah told IANS.

Matchmaker Sima Taparia to enter Bigg Boss OTT

Sima Taparia, who rose to popularity after Indian Matchmaking, will be seen entering Bigg Boss OTT. She hopes to find matches for the contestant inside the house. "Bigg Boss OTT will be an Over the Top Experience for me. I just couldn't say 'No'. I'm known for finding the right matches for people, 'andar ja kar bhi mein wahi karna chahungi' (I would love to do that there too)," she told IANS.

Anupria Goenka can’t wait to begin her work-travel life

Actress Anupria Goenka has started the shoot for 'Asur 2'. The actress will step out of Mumbai after a long time as the project requires the cast to shoot at different locations. The actress is thrilled to travel once again.

