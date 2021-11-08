As we move on from another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Badshah singing for The Rock and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, and Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar teaming up for Hiccups & Hookups, to Kangana Ranaut launching the quirky first look of Tiku Weds Sheru, Cash trailer promising a fun con film and Ranbir Kapoor praising Maradona: A Blessed Dream - The Golden Boy of Football – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Indian Railways plays Squid Game, Amazon Prime launches 10 new K-dramas, Meenakshi Sundareshwar's trailer is every engineer's life and more

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 8th November 2021:

Badshah sings for The Rock and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice

Netflix has dropped a celebratory song for fans in India for their upcoming action movie, Red Notice, starring aka The Rock, and . The song by Badshah, DIVINE, Jonita and Mikey McCleary is a groovy new take on the iconic Hindi chartbuster, Bach ke rehna re baba, highlighting the action and adventure packed hunt for Cleopatra's golden eggs, which is at the core of the film. This is the first time that Badshah and DIVINE have come together to create magic, supported by the charm of and the funky beats of Mikey McCleary. Watch the song above...

Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar team up for Hiccups & Hookups

With celebrated director as showrunner, Hiccups & Hookups will feature a talented cast led by , , Shinnova, Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, , Meiyang Chang, and Ayn Zoya among others. The unique plot, focusing on a sibling duo, explores multiple layers of the lead characters and how they are dealing with their own challenges and baggage with each other. Hiccups & Hookups centres on Vasudha Rao (Lara Dutta), a newly separated single mother, living with her brother, Akhil Rao (Prateik Babbar), and her daughter, Kavanya Khattar (Shinnova). The sassy yet heartwarming webseries is said to opens doors to accept a dysfunctional family without any judgement. The lead characters are touted to coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising Vasudha's teenage daughter. The closeness and honesty between the leads, allowing them to share the good, bad, and ugly side of their relationships with each other, are said to be the highlights of this dysfucntional family.

Kangana Ranaut launches the quirky first look of Tiku Weds Sheru

Bollywood actress is thrilled and excited to debut as a film producer with and Avneet Kaur in the Tiku Weds Sheru movie. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video. Kangana has shared the first looks of the actors on her official Instagram handle. Check them out above...

Cash trailer promises a fun con film

In Cash, serial entrepreneur Armaan use his start-up skills to turn adversity into opportunity, following the announcement of demonetisation, in the upcoming comic caper on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Rishabh Seth, Cash promises to be an entertaining watch with comedy, drama and set against the backdrop of demonetisation. It stars , Smiriti Kalra, , and , and releases on 19th November. Watch the Cash trailer above...

Ranbir Kapoor praises Maradona: A Blessed Dream - The Golden Boy of Football

, , , Abhimanyu Dassani, , , Zaid Darbar, Viraj Ghelani and Ranveer Allahbadia among others recently played a celebrity football match in honour of legendary footballer Diego Maradona as well as to commemorate the new Amazon Prime web series, Maradona : A Blessed Dream - The Golden Boy of Football. Speaking about. Paying tribute to the champion, and revealing his passion for the game, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Football means life and we all love the sport so passionately. The influence has come from Maradona, that’s when I started playing the sport. For me, 10 will always stand for Diego Maradona.”