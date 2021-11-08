Trending OTT News Today: Badshah sings for The Rock in Red Notice, Kangana Ranaut launches the quirky first look of Tiku Weds Sheru and more

From Badshah singing for The Rock and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, and Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar teaming up for Hiccups & Hookups, to Kangana Ranaut launching the quirky first look of Tiku Weds Sheru, Cash trailer promising a fun con film and Ranbir Kapoor praising Maradona: A Blessed Dream - The Golden Boy of Football; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...