From the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 planning to release the film on OTT to Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa's OTT release update to Raj Babbar on his acting comeback and more, we are here with our trending OTT newsmakers.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa may soon be available on streaming platform

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, which released in theatres on December 17, 2021, might release soon on OTT. According to latest reports, it's releasing on Amazon Prime Video India on January 7.

Ranveer Singh’s 83 might soon release digitally

The makers of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 are planning to release the film on OTT. They are planning to do so as many states are witnessing a surge in the number of Covid cases. Director Kabir Khan informed a news portal that if further restrictions are imposed, the film will release on the web soon.

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam offered Rs 350 crore

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films. Now, if we go by the latest reports, Amazon Prime Video has made an offer of a whopping Rs 350 crore for exclusive rights to release the film on its platform. This is a few days after Netflix reportedly made an offer of Rs 300 crore to the producers for its digital rights.

Lara Dutta on calling Naseeruddin Shah ‘buddha’ in show

Lara Dutta has opened up on one of her lines in Kaun Banegi Shikharwat in which she had to address Naseeruddin Shah and Raghubir Yadav as ‘mad’ and ‘old men’. Talking to PTI, she said that she just couldn’t say this to them and wanted to change the lines. She added that both the actors were ‘quite cool’ about the lines.

Raj Babbar: OTT platforms are a win-win situation for actors, filmmakers and writers

Raj Babbar made his acting comeback after 28 years in politics. He was a part of Dil Bekaraar web series. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he said that OTT platforms are a win-win situation for actors as well as filmmakers and writers. He added that during the lockdown, I watched a few good shows and some amazing performances by actors from India as well as the world.